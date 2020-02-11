Octo Consulting Expands Growth Team

Octo has announced the expansion of its growth team with the hiring of Stephen Iwicki as Growth Vice President for Department of Defense (DoD) and Jennifer Rhea as Growth Senior Director for Federal Civilian Accounts.

Iwicki will use his background in intelligence, information technology, strategic planning, business development, and project management to broaden Octo’s offerings to DoD and the U.S. intelligence community. Rhea will be responsible for widening Octo’s federal civilian portfolio through identifying and pursuing new opportunities.

“Octo has been fortunate to work with DoD and federal civilian customers for over a decade,” said Evelyn Avanesian, Octo’s Vice President of Growth. “The addition of Stephen and Jennifer means Octo is building on existing relationships and developing new ones as we continue to offer excellence and innovation to the Federal Government.”

A retired U.S. Army Intelligence Officer, Iwicki has a 35-year track record of success. In addition to managing his own consulting company, he served as Senior Vice President for Intelligence Solutions Group, SOS International (SOSi); Vice President in the Defense and Military Intelligence Sector of General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT); and Vice President at Leidos.

Rhea is a seasoned business development leader and capture manager with a history of winning significant single-award contracts and multiple award IDIQ’s. In her previous role as Senior Director and Capture Manager at RIVA Solutions, she won more than $200M with more than ten agencies in less than three years. In addition, she expanded the firm’s relationships to include the National Science Foundation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Department of Labor, and Army National Guard.

“We are pleased to have Stephen and Jennifer on board at Octo,” said Jay Shah, Octo’s Chief Operating Officer. “They both have exceptional records of service, as well as undeniable expertise that align perfectly with Octo’s growth potential and goals.”

Read more at Octo

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)