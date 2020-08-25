OIG Identifies Safety and Information Security as Top Management Challenges Facing DOT

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) has identified eight top management challenges for the Department of Transportation (DOT) for fiscal year 2021:
- Aviation safety
- Surface transportation safety
- Air traffic control and airspace modernization
- Surface transportation infrastructure
- Contract and grant fund stewardship
- Information security
- Financial management
- Innovation and the future of transportation
An aviation safety culture survey, turned over to Congress this August, said employees and managers reported strong external pressure from industry which is impacting the safety culture. According to the survey report, “There is an unwritten code to be more ‘liberal-minded’ (versus conservative) when assessing safety risks, and there is pressure to find win-win solutions that benefit industry”.
Meanwhile, a new report from the Government Accountability Office recently turned the spotlight on the Federal Aviation Administration’s use of cybersecurity tools in line with the Federal Information Security Management Act.
OIG will present the eight issues it has determined to be key challenges in detail in a forthcoming report.