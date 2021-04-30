OIG Initiates Audit of DOT’s Tracking of Imported Aviation Parts and Components

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Department of Transportation (DOT) has initiated an audit of DOT’s tracking of imported aviation parts and components.

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of developing and maintaining resilient supply chains in industries that are essential to economic vitality, national security, and public health.

Citing the significance of the aviation industry to the Nation’s economy, the Ranking Members of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and its Subcommittee on Aviation asked OIG to assess how DOT, working with other federal agencies, tracks the amount of imported critical aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aviation parts and components.

In addition, the recently issued Executive Order 14017 on America’s Supply Chains reflects the Administration’s increased interest in understanding and protecting supply chains for critical aviation parts in the United States.

DOT-OIG is initiating the audit to determine how DOT is tracking imported aviation products and identify potential impact on the U.S. aerospace industry if imported aviation products are unavailable in the future.

Read the announcement at OIG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)