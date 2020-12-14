Orlando International Airport to Host COVID-19 Testing Clinic for Travelers and Community

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board has approved a plan to offer access to a COVID-19 testing clinic at Orlando International Airport. The pilot program is a collaboration with AdventHealth Centra Care. The testing clinic is being set up as a part of the concession program and will be located pre-security on the airport’s third level. It will provide a convenient testing opportunity for both travelers and the airport employee base, as well as the Central Florida community.

“We have partnered with one of the largest health care providers in Central Florida in order to ensure a safe operating environment at the Aviation Authority facilities,” said Phil Brown, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO. “As travel increases, with certain destinations requiring COVID-19 testing prior to arrival, having an on-site clinic will enable us to better serve our customers and the community.”

The COVID-19 testing clinic will be located at the West End of the Main Terminal, utilizing “move-in-ready” space that has become available. With a projected opening later in December, operations are scheduled to continue through the end of July 2021.

Read more at the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)