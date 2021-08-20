OSI Systems Inc Receives Order for Explosives Detection System

OSI Systems, Inc has received an order for approximately $13 million to provide multiple units of its RTT® 110 (Real Time Tomography) explosive detection system that is expected to be installed at an Asian Pacific international airport to screen passengers’ checked baggage.

The system employs a proprietary stationary gantry approach to provide high resolution 3-D imaging, and has met the European Civil Aviation Conference’s (ECAC) HBS EDS Standard 3 threat detection requirements.

The announcement comes days after OSI received multiple orders for approximately $30 million in aggregate for maintenance services of several platforms of cargo, vehicle, and baggage inspection systems for undisclosed customers.

Read the announcement at OSI Systems, Inc

