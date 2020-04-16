PAE Retains DOJ Training Contract After GAO Dismisses Protest

PAE Incorporated has retained its December award for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program and Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training Worldwide Support Services indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity single award contract. The U.S. Government Accountability Office dismissed an award protest raised by the incumbent contractor earlier this month.

PAE President and CEO John Heller said that with a period of performance of one base year and six one-year option periods, the contract represents significant long-term growth to PAE’s revenue and backlog of work.

“We were confident our winning proposal clearly outlined PAE’s value to the Justice Department’s national security efforts that rightly secured the initial award,” Heller said.

The contract, with a ceiling value of $400 million, expands PAE’s reach in support of the Justice Department within the agency’s Criminal Division. It builds on PAE’s long history of supporting U.S. government peacekeeping endeavors globally, including the State Department’s Africa Peacekeeping Program, Global Peace Operations Initiative and Global Anti-Terrorism Assistance Training Service.

Reliable foreign partners help increase U.S. national security. Around the world, DOJ develops professional law enforcement and criminal justice institutions that can effectively combat terrorism, terrorism financing, money laundering, economic crime, organized crime, corruption, cybercrime, intellectual property crime, and trafficking in persons and narcotics, among other crimes.

