Palo Alto Networks Reaches FedRAMP Milestone for Prisma Cloud

Palo Alto Networks has announced that PrismaTM Cloud has been added to Palo Alto Networks Government Cloud Services, which has achieved the designation of “In Process” for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This milestone indicates progress for Prisma Cloud towards a FedRAMP Moderate Agency Authorization, which will help U.S. government agencies securely adopt hybrid and multi-cloud environments by eliminating complexity and delivering consistent security and compliance across the entire cloud native technology stack and software development lifecycle.

Prisma Cloud delivers security and compliance coverage for applications, data, and hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. It’s the latest of Palo Alto Networks Government Cloud Services to achieve a FedRAMP milestone; other products include WildFire®, Cortex XDR™, Cortex™ Data Lake and Traps™.

The FedRAMP milestones that Palo Alto Networks has achieved complement the existing suite of Prisma capabilities that are currently deployed in federal public cloud environments. Government organizations today are implementing Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Virtualized Next-Generation Firewalls, Twistlock and PureSec (now Prisma Cloud Compute Edition, part of Prisma Cloud) to secure network traffic, protect containers and help enable secure serverless deployments.

