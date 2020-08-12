Pamela Rothka Joins ECS as Chief Financial Officer

ECS has named Pamela Rothka to the role of chief financial officer. As a member of the executive team, Rothka will oversee strategic finance, accounting, contracts, pricing, business operations, and facilities. She will also play a key role in mergers and acquisitions, as well as divisional reporting.

Rothka joins ECS from Octo Consulting, where she served as chief financial officer. She brings over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, a career that spans both the government and commercial sectors. She has also served on multiple industry panels and received numerous awards, including Washington Executive’s Top 10 CFOs to Watch in 2020 and DCA Live’s 2019 NEW Power Women of DC Tech.

“I’m excited to be a part of the ECS family and look forward to serving our customers,” said Rothka. “I am eager to collaborate with my new teammates to chart the financial path forward for ECS.”

“Pamela is an industry leader with the knowledge and experience to have a significant impact on ECS’ future,” said George Wilson, president of ECS. “We are proud to have Pamela join our team and look forward to leveraging her partnership, knowledge, and experience to support our growth.”

Read more at ECS

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)