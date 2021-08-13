Pangiam Announces CEO and VP of New Division

Pangiam, a technology-based security and travel services provider, has announced the appointment of Iyad Hindiyeh, a tried and proven leader in aviation and technology, as CEO of a newly founded division of Pangiam that will provide innovative technology solutions focused on addressing all touchpoints in the traveler journey.

“We are delighted to welcome Iyad to the Pangiam family,” said Kevin McAleenan, Pangiam’s Chief Executive Officer. “He has remarkable experience in the global travel industry. We know that Iyad’s expertise, particularly in the aviation and technology sectors, will be an asset to our business as we continue reinventing global travel.”

Prior to joining Pangiam, Iyad served as the Senior Vice President for Strategy, Business development and Marketing at Amadeus IT Group, S.A., holding a worldwide responsibility across the Amadeus Airport business unit. Iyad is member of the ACI World Airport IT Strategic Committee (WAITSC) and has successfully directed and led multiple complex projects in the Aviation Sector worldwide. Additionally, he has held senior positions at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Smartworld and SITA. Iyad holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, California.

Joining Iyad as Vice President of Sales for the Americas is DeMeakey Williams, Sr, who brings more than 20 years of experience in B2B sales and leadership in the aerospace and defense industries. DeMeakey joins Pangiam from The Crane Consulting Firm, an international consulting firm, where he served as Founder and CEO. During his tenure, he focused on market expansion and business development for large public organizations. Prior to The Crane Consulting Firm, DeMeakey served as Vice President of VMI Security from 2017 to 2019 and as Director of North America Sales for Smiths Detection from 2012 to 2018. DeMeakey will lead Pangiam’s revenue generating activities across travel sectors.

