Pangiam Announces Two New Board Members from IBM and the FAA

Pangiam, a technology-based security and travel services provider, has announced the appointment of two new board members: Rodney C Adkins and Michael P. Huerta. These new board members, who have extensive technology and aviation industry experience, will provide strategic direction to support Pangiam’s continued growth in its mission to responsibly deliver technology solutions that enable the seamless movement of people and data whilst upholding the highest standards of security and privacy.

“We are excited to welcome Rod and Michael to our Board of Directors,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of Pangiam. “Their experience in innovative technology and leveraging public-private partnerships are strong additions to Pangiam. I look forward to working alongside them both and our other board members to build on Pangiam’s success.”

Formerly, Rodney Adkins was Senior Vice President of IBM, having served in that position from 2007 until 2014. In his more than 33-year career with IBM, Adkins held a number of operational and executive management roles spanning across strategy, technology, systems and supply chain. He also serves on the board of directors for United Parcel Service (UPS), PayPal, and Grainger.

“I’m excited about the quality of leadership, talent and offerings that will advance Pangiam’s role in enhancing the travel and safety experience,” said Adkins.

Michael Huerta served as Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from 2013 to 2018. While at the FAA, he modernized the nation’s air traffic control system and redefined the FAA’s regulatory relationship with the aviation industry to achieve greater levels of safety through increased collaboration and championed intra-agency sharing of data.

“I am pleased to join the Pangiam board and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented and experienced team. As the world returns to travel, Pangiam offers solutions that will make the travel experience more seamless and more secure,” added Mr. Huerta.

Pangiam is backed by AE Industrial Partners, LP, a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets.

