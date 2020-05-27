Fraunhofer image

Parsons and Fraunhofer Developing Digital Coronavirus Detector

Parsons Corporation has partnered with Fraunhofer USA to develop and commercialize a diamond electrode biosensor for direct and rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus (COVID-19). 

Initial testing and development of the prototype is anticipated this summer, in time to help mitigate concerns of a lingering pandemic or a possible rebound. 

Parsons and Fraunhofer USA will join forces, combining Parsons’ expertise in infectious disease research and pathogen detection for public health and national security, and its microelectronics packaging, fabrication and testing capabilities, with Fraunhofer USA’s technology and expertise with boron-doped diamond electrode technology for applications in electrochemical technology, biological threat detection, and environmental sensing.

“As many parts of the world start the process of re-opening, testing capabilities are a critical component of a safe return to work, school and daily living,” said Carey Smith, president and chief operating officer for Parsons. “As COVID-19 remains invisible and elusive, development of this technology will help fill a critical need for additional testing, monitoring, and surveillance in the fight against the coronavirus.”

