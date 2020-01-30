Parsons Awarded GSA Cyber Space Engineering Contract

Parsons Corporation has been awarded a task order by the General Services Administration (GSA) to provide secure and resilient architecture development, systems engineering and integration, secure communications, and cyber risk and threat assessment for the enhancement and resiliency of weapon systems and special security capabilities required in dynamic operational space missions.

“We are honored to continue advancing the critical mission of delivering resilient and affordable cyber capabilities into the space domain,” said Robert Miller, senior vice president of business development, cyber & intelligence for Parsons. “Our rapid, scalable cyber solutions provide end-to-end capabilities and protect national space assets from cyber intrusion as space becomes a more contested battlefield.”

The company’s space cyber development expertise, understanding of multi-domain operations, and information assurance and cybersecurity capabilities provides GSA with support for complex and rapidly evolving mission requirements across the federal government.

Read more at Parsons

