Parsons Taps Michael McKloskey as Cyber and Intel Business Development VP, Announces IC Contract

Parsons Corporation has appointed Michael McKloskey as vice president, business development, for the Cyber and Intelligence (C&I) market. McKloskey has been advancing the Intelligence Community’s mission for nearly 16 years, both with the National Security Agency (NSA) and the broader defense industry.

“Michael’s operational understanding of the Intelligence Community will provide significant value in increasing our strategic growth and pipeline development,” said Robert Miller, senior vice president of business development for Parsons. “We are fortunate to have his leadership and experience capturing multi-million intelligence, analytics, information technology and cyber security services-focused business.”

McKloskey’s experience leading growth, strategic planning and multi-million dollar business acquisition campaigns within intelligence, analytics, information technology and cyber security services will continue driving Parsons’ disruptive growth in the intelligence industry. He will report directly to Miller while supporting activities for the C&I market.

The announcement came the day after Parsons reported that it had been awarded a $178 million, five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract by the Intelligence Community (IC).

Under the terms of the contract, Parsons will provide security and protection of classified and sensitive information, facilities, assets, infrastructure and personnel worldwide through a comprehensive analysis of risk and deployment of physical and technical security countermeasures.

