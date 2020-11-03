Parsons to Acquire Braxton Science & Technology Group

Parsons Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Braxton Science & Technology Group, LLC (BSTG) and its subsidiaries in a deal valued at $300 million ($258 million less the tax asset). The acquisition increases Parsons’ solutions, products, and capabilities in the space, cyber, and intelligence markets.

BSTG’s broad portfolio of commercial off-the-shelf products—as well as its sustainment of government off-the-shelf products—provide mission critical solutions including spacecraft ground control and spacecraft integration. BSTG has over 50 differentiated space-mission product offerings consisting of software and hardware products combined with advanced engineering services.

BSTG will be integrated into Parsons’ space and geospatial solutions market, adding more than 370 employees, 80% of whom hold security clearances.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, BSTG is a specialist in satellite operations, ground system automation, flight dynamics, and spacecraft and antenna simulation for the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. BSTG has specific domain expertise with the U.S. Space Force’s Enterprise Ground Services (EGS) effort: a next generation architecture that will unify spacecraft ground control operations across multiple major government agencies.

For 2021, Braxton is expected to generate revenue of approximately $133 million. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Parsons’ 2021 adjusted earnings per share and close in Q4 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Parsons was advised by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Latham & Watkins LLP. Braxton was advised by KippsDeSanto & Co. and Sparks Wilson, P.C.

Read more at Parsons

