Parsons to Acquire Xator

By Homeland Security Today
(Parsons image)

Parsons Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Xator Corporation in a transaction valued at $400 million. Founded in 2005, Xator expands Parsons’ customer base and brings differentiated technical capabilities in critical infrastructure protection, counter-unmanned aircraft systems (cUAS), intelligence and cyber solutions, biometrics, and global threat assessment and operations.

The acquisition expands Parsons’ presence within the U.S. Special Operations Command, the Intelligence Community, Federal Civilian customers, and global critical infrastructure markets, while providing new customer access at the Department of State, which is expected to experience significant budgetary growth.

Headquartered in Reston, Va., Xator specializes in critical infrastructure protection, national security, and mission training requirements for the U.S. government around the world. With nearly 90% of the staff holding security clearances, the company develops full-spectrum Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions, including integrated electronic and technical security systems, operations centers, force protection systems, cybersecurity, biometrics, and cUAS for global customers.

Xator will be primarily integrated into Parsons’ engineered systems business unit, with its global capabilities being leveraged across both the federal and critical infrastructure segments.

The transaction is valued at approximately $343 million, including the net present value of a $57 million transaction-related tax benefit, or approximately 10.7x Xator’s estimated 2023 adjusted EBITDA. For 2023, Xator is expected to generate revenue of approximately $300 million. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Parsons’ 2023 adjusted earnings per share, revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margin and close later this quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

Parsons was advised by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Latham & Watkins LLP. Xator was advised by Rees Broome, PC.

