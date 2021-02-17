Parsons to Provide COVID-19 Testing Solutions to DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded Parsons Corporation a multi-award COVID-19 testing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a shared ceiling value of $2 billion. Testing will support DHS employees and includes two functional categories: managed testing services; and molecular diagnostic test kits and testing services.

Parsons will provide flexible, innovative testing solutions designed to keep DHS employees safe and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The offerings will be point-of-care or laboratory-based solutions that support current and future operational concepts for screening capabilities.

In May 2020, Parsons independently invented DetectWise™, an integrated, touchless suite of health monitoring solutions. The system could be included in the company’s offering for the DHS IDIQ, especially given the need to coordinate the collection of samples from identified subjects.

The touchless kiosks and biometric screeners allow for non-contact temperature screening of people seeking to access an area and are digitally linked with an individual’s COVID-19 test history. DetectWise products are currently operating in the aviation, industrial, government facilities, healthcare, and senior living facility markets, in addition to Parsons’ facilities.

