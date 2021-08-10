Parsons Wins Naval Networks Contract and Prime Position on ASTRO

Parsons Corporation has won a $28 million multiple-award contract to support the networks division (Code 55100) at the Naval Warfare Center, Pacific (NIWC Pacific) in engineering and technical services spanning naval, joint, allied and coalition operations. The new contract has a three-year base period with four one-year options for an overall potential value of $68 million and will provide continuing command, control, communications, computer and intelligence surveillance reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems engineering support.

The Parsons team will provide engineering support related to the core competencies of technology and architecture development, network analysis, modeling and simulation, network convergence, network timing, network security, certification and governance, network and information system applications, network management and monitoring, network and computer operations, and production and manufacturing processes. Company efforts will enable the transition of a capabilities-based portfolio into a network infrastructure that supports Navy and Joint net-centric operations.

Earlier this month, Parsons announced it had won a prime position on the General Services Administration‘s (GSA) multiple-award ASTRO indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract. The contract focuses on providing innovative, future technology, products, solutions, and capabilities to the Department of Defense across the all-domain battlespace. Parsons was selected for six pools: ground, space, development and integration, research, support, and training. The contract’s scope includes operations, maintenance, readiness, development, research and development, hardware, and systems integration of manned, unmanned, and optionally manned systems, robotics, and platforms, as well as the services that support those systems, robotics, and platforms within the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission area.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)