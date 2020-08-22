Pekoske Announces Aviation Security Advisory Committee Members

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administrator David P. Pekoske has announced the members of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee (ASAC), which includes the appointment of four new members, the reappointment of 15 members, and the full list of other committee members serving their term.
ASAC is a congressionally-mandated committee of aviation industry stakeholders and provides a formalized mechanism for consultation with key industry stakeholders on aviation security matters, including the development, refinement, and implementation of policies, programs, rulemaking, and security directives pertaining to aviation security.
“I am honored to welcome new members who will serve as essential thought leaders on the future of aviation security, which has become further complicated by the global pandemic,” said Administrator Pekoske. “This committee is a critical component of TSA’s partnership with those who have a stake in our collective goal of strengthening transportation security and ensuring the freedom of movement for people and commerce.”
Comprised of 33 members who broadly represent transportation organizations and interests, the ASAC is a permanent committee authorized by the Aviation Security Stakeholder Participation Act of 2014. The committee meets quarterly and holds one public meeting each year. Congress established the ASAC in 1989, following the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988. Initially, the advisory committee supported the Federal Aviation Administration. On November 19, 2001, Congress established the TSA and realigned the ASAC to advise the TSA Administrator.
The standard appointment term is two years. However, members serve on staggered terms, which means that approximately one-half of the committee members’ terms expire in alternating years to ensure continuity. Reappointments are marked with one asterisk (*). New appointments are marked with a double asterisk (**). A direct appointment made in December 2019 is marked with a triple asterisk (***). The remaining members continue serving their two-year term without change.
The 33 members below represent 19 mandated membership categories on the committee:
Air Carriers
- Paul Doell, National Air Carrier Association*
- Randy Harrison, Delta Air Lines, Inc.*
- Craig Lowe, Airlines for America*
- Nobuyo Reinsch, Regional Airline Association*
- Matthew Vaughan, International Air Transport Association*
All-Cargo Air Transportation
- Steve Alterman, Cargo Airlines Association
- Roger Libby, DP DHL – Americas*
- Gary Wade, Atlas Air*
Indirect Air Carriers
- Brandon Fried, Airforwarders Association
Labor Organizations Representing Air Carrier Employees
- Bill Cason, Coalition of Airline Pilots Association
- Wolfgang Koch, Air Line Pilots Association
- Justin Madden, Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association*
- Christopher Witkowski, Association of Flight Attendants – CWA
Labor Organizations Representing Transportation Security Officers
- David Borer, American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO
Labor Organizations Representing Employees of Airport Construction and Maintenance Contractors
- Brendan Danaher, Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO*
Aircraft Manufacturers
- Jens Hennig, General Aviation Manufacturers Association
Airport Operators
- Colleen Chamberlain, American Association of Airport Executives
- Michele Freadman, Massachusetts Port Authority*
- Cedric Johnson, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport*
General Aviation
- Sarah Wolf, National Business Aviation Association
- Joe Dalton, National Air Transport Association – Compliance Services**
Privacy Organizations
- Eric Lipp, Open Doors Organization**
Travel Industry
- Lorraine Howerton, U.S. Travel Association
Airport-Based Businesses
- John McGraw, National Air Transportation Association
Airport Authorities and Businesses that Conduct Security Operations at Airports
- Christopher Bidwell, Airports Council International – North America
Aeronautical Repair Stations
- Christian Klein, Aeronautical Repair Station Association*
Passenger Advocacy Groups
- Elaine Dezenski, LumiRisk, LLC***
Aviation Security Technology Industry
- Alexander Rodriguez, MSA Security**
Victims of Terrorist Acts Against Aviation
- Glenn Johnson, Victims of Pan Am Flight 103
- Matthew Ziemkiewicz, National Air Disaster Foundation*
Law Enforcement
- Jason Wallis, Port of Portland Police Department*
- Jason Byers, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Police**
Airport Construction and Maintenance Contractors
- TJ Schulz, Airport Consultants Council