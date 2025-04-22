71.6 F
Aaron Levy Joins International Code Council as VP of Government Relations

Aaron Levy

Aaron Levy, a public servant with more than 17 years of federal experience, has taken on a new role as Vice President of Government Relations at the International Code Council. He announced the move on LinkedIn, calling it a natural next step after nearly two decades spent advancing public safety, preparedness, and resilience across multiple federal agencies.

In his announcement, Levy emphasized the critical role of strong building codes in protecting communities from disaster, stating he’s “honored to join this team to help ensure safe, affordable, and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.”

Levy’s transition to the International Code Council follows a career spanning FEMA and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Most recently, he served as Division Chief for Outreach and External Affairs in NIST’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

Before that, Levy spent over 13 years at FEMA, where he held progressively senior roles. As Director of the Individual and Community Preparedness Division, he led nationwide public engagement campaigns to enhance disaster readiness. Earlier roles included Executive Officer in the National Preparedness Directorate and Congressional Liaison.

Levy’s understanding of the intersection between policy, preparedness, and infrastructure is complemented by deep experience in external affairs and intergovernmental coordination. At FEMA, he co-led legislative efforts that granted federally recognized tribes the ability to directly request disaster declarations and helped implement the Sandy Recovery Improvement Act.

Prior to entering federal service, Levy held roles in the U.S. House of Representatives and with the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies, where he focused on critical infrastructure security and cybersecurity.

Levy holds a master’s degree in Global Security Studies from Johns Hopkins University, with a focus on energy and environmental security. He is also a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School’s Executive Leaders Program and holds a bachelor’s in International Relations from Richmond American University in London.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

