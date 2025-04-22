Aaron Levy, a public servant with more than 17 years of federal experience, has taken on a new role as Vice President of Government Relations at the International Code Council. He announced the move on LinkedIn, calling it a natural next step after nearly two decades spent advancing public safety, preparedness, and resilience across multiple federal agencies.

In his announcement, Levy emphasized the critical role of strong building codes in protecting communities from disaster, stating he’s “honored to join this team to help ensure safe, affordable, and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.”

Levy’s transition to the International Code Council follows a career spanning FEMA and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Most recently, he served as Division Chief for Outreach and External Affairs in NIST’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

Before that, Levy spent over 13 years at FEMA, where he held progressively senior roles. As Director of the Individual and Community Preparedness Division, he led nationwide public engagement campaigns to enhance disaster readiness. Earlier roles included Executive Officer in the National Preparedness Directorate and Congressional Liaison.

Levy’s understanding of the intersection between policy, preparedness, and infrastructure is complemented by deep experience in external affairs and intergovernmental coordination. At FEMA, he co-led legislative efforts that granted federally recognized tribes the ability to directly request disaster declarations and helped implement the Sandy Recovery Improvement Act.

Prior to entering federal service, Levy held roles in the U.S. House of Representatives and with the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies, where he focused on critical infrastructure security and cybersecurity.

Levy holds a master’s degree in Global Security Studies from Johns Hopkins University, with a focus on energy and environmental security. He is also a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School’s Executive Leaders Program and holds a bachelor’s in International Relations from Richmond American University in London.