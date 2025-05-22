66.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 22, 2025
People on the Move

Adaleta Dilsizoglu Takes on New Role at Agile Defense

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Adaleta Dilsizoglu

Adaleta Dilsizoglu has taken on a new leadership role at Agile Defense, joining the company as Vice President of Business Development and Capture for the Federal Civilian sector. She announced the move in a recent LinkedIn post.

In her new position, Dilsizoglu is responsible for driving strategic growth initiatives, cultivating trusted relationships across federal civilian agencies, and managing the seamless transition of opportunities into the full capture and proposal lifecycle.

Dilsizoglu brings over 15 years of experience in business development, strategic partnerships, and organizational growth. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Strategic Growth and Partnerships at Global Alliant Inc, where she developed corporate strategies to expand reach across public and commercial sectors.

She is also the founder of Strada Consulting Group, where she specialized in helping nonprofit organizations grow through innovative fundraising and partnership strategies. Her prior leadership experience includes founding and managing several ventures in the healthcare and surgical device space, as well as serving as Executive Director at JKH Holdings, overseeing a $5 million annual endowment for charitable initiatives.

Dilsizoglu holds an MBA from Syracuse University and a Nonprofit Leadership Certification from Georgetown University.

Previous article
Former Defense Intelligence Agency Officer Shawnee Delaney Shares Insider Threat Secrets in Interview
Next article
Matt Jukes Takes on Role as UK Met’s Deputy Commissioner
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals