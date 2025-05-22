Adaleta Dilsizoglu has taken on a new leadership role at Agile Defense, joining the company as Vice President of Business Development and Capture for the Federal Civilian sector. She announced the move in a recent LinkedIn post.

In her new position, Dilsizoglu is responsible for driving strategic growth initiatives, cultivating trusted relationships across federal civilian agencies, and managing the seamless transition of opportunities into the full capture and proposal lifecycle.

Dilsizoglu brings over 15 years of experience in business development, strategic partnerships, and organizational growth. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Strategic Growth and Partnerships at Global Alliant Inc, where she developed corporate strategies to expand reach across public and commercial sectors.

She is also the founder of Strada Consulting Group, where she specialized in helping nonprofit organizations grow through innovative fundraising and partnership strategies. Her prior leadership experience includes founding and managing several ventures in the healthcare and surgical device space, as well as serving as Executive Director at JKH Holdings, overseeing a $5 million annual endowment for charitable initiatives.

Dilsizoglu holds an MBA from Syracuse University and a Nonprofit Leadership Certification from Georgetown University.