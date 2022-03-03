Advanced Aircraft Company Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Paul C. Allen as CEO and Aaron Frank as COO

Advanced Aircraft Company (AAC), a developer of long-endurance hybrid fuel-electric unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) designed for a wide range of defense applications, today announced the appointment of Paul C. Allen as Chief Executive Officer and Aaron Frank as Chief Operating Officer of the company.

Allen and Frank will drive day-to-day operations, new business development and marketing initiatives. They will also set the direction for future products and services as the company experiences rapid growth and increasing global demand for its innovative UAS and data technologies. Their appointments will enable company founder William Fredericks to focus on technology innovation and product development to benefit our warfighters.

“I am excited to have Paul and Aaron join our team to drive AAC’s growth and expansion into new markets,” said William Fredericks, Founder of AAC. “Both are extremely talented and highly experienced professionals that will enable me to devote my attention to driving technology development that solves problems for our customers.”

An experienced leader in the UAS community, most of Allen’s focus has been on top-line growth for Boeing subsidiary Insitu, Inc, Iris Automation, and, most recently, as Vice President of Business Development at AgEagle. Allen has vast UAS experience with defense customers in all branches of the United States military and many allied nations worldwide. He also has years of experience working with large enterprise UAS end-users, including ConocoPhillips and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and received the Jack Hill Award for Outstanding MBA Students. Allen also holds a Bachelor in Social Sciences from Washington State University.

Aaron Frank brings over two decades of senior-level and entrepreneurial experience working in various industries, including five years in the UAS sector as CEO of Skycart and Corporate Development Director and Head of Drone and Unmanned Aerial Systems Solutions at Local Motors. He also held the positions of Director at GE Capital, Senior Manager at Fortis Interactive, and was a Financial Analyst at ING and S&P Global. Frank’s entrepreneurial endeavors include co-founding Deliver-EZ and Zephyr Logistics and advising early stage startups. He holds a Master of Business Administration from New York University Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Finance from Colorado State University.