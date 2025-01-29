Alexa Lopez Joins NAM as Vice President of Communications & Public Affairs

Alexa Lopez has been appointed as the Vice President of Communications & Public Affairs at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) according to a post shared on her LinkedIn. Lopez brings extensive experience in government relations, crisis communications, and media strategy, making her a strategic addition to the association’s leadership team. Her career spans key roles in both the public and private sectors, with expertise in homeland security, cybersecurity, infrastructure, emergency management, biometrics, and drug policy. Holding an active Top Secret security clearance, Lopez has advised senior officials and led high-level public affairs operations throughout her career.

Before joining NAM, Lopez served as the Head of Strategic Communications and Public Affairs at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), where she was a senior official in the Biden-Harris Administration. In this role, she led a communications office of 90 public relations professionals within a 62,000-employee agency. She served as the principal communications advisor to the TSA Administrator, overseeing both external and internal communications, including employee engagement, media relations, and industry partnerships. Her work at TSA was instrumental in shaping public messaging around aviation security and national transportation policies.

Lopez previously served as the Associate Director of Public Affairs and Press Secretary at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), where she was a national spokesperson during the Obama-Biden Administration. She played a key role in crisis communications during disasters and emergency response efforts, ensuring swift governmental response and public awareness. Her leadership in round-the-clock emergency communications was critical in conveying essential information during times of national crisis.

She also held the role of Senior Manager of Public Affairs and Media Relations at the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), where she led media outreach efforts related to national infrastructure policy. At ASCE, she spearheaded the public launch of the Infrastructure Report Card, a widely recognized assessment that positioned ASCE as a key authority on infrastructure challenges and solutions. Her work helped drive national conversations on infrastructure investment and policy development.

In addition to her public sector experience, Lopez has worked in the private sector as an Account Supervisor at Ogilvy Public Relations, managing high-profile client accounts and overseeing strategic communications initiatives. Her ability to build coalitions, craft compelling narratives, and execute media strategies has made her a respected leader in the communications field.

Lopez holds dual Master’s degrees in Public Affairs and Arts Administration from the Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs.