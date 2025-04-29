55 F
Alexis Vitiello Joins Maximus as DHS Business Development Manager

Alexis Vitiello

Alexis Vitiello has officially joined Maximus as a Business Development Manager supporting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initiatives, announcing the exciting career move recently on LinkedIn. Known for her adaptability, strong work ethic, and problem-solving skills, Vitiello brings a decade of diverse experience in business operations, program management, and government contracting to her new role.

Before joining Maximus in March 2025, she spent four years at ACT I (Advanced Concepts and Technologies International, LLC), where she held roles as a Technical Writer and Business Development Operations Specialist.

Earlier in her career, Vitiello honed her expertise at the Hive Group as an Operations Analyst, where she supported client services, data tracking, human resources, acquisition support, and financial management. She also held roles at Custom Ink and Alpha Industries, where she strengthened her customer relationship management skills and further developed her ability to drive operational efficiencies.

Vitiello’s government experience includes serving as a clerk at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where she supported high-level leadership with scheduling, conference coordination, and data collection activities — experience that gives her a unique insider’s perspective on DHS operations.

A graduate of James Madison University with a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature, Vitiello combines strong analytical and communication skills with a passion for learning and collaboration.

