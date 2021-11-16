50.8 F
Alluxa Taps Jacob Jaramillo as Director of Sales Operations

Alluxa photo of Jacob Jamarillo

Alluxa, Inc., a specialist in high- performance optical coatings and filters and thin-film deposition technologies, has announced the appointment of Jacob Jaramillo to the position of director of sales operations.

An optics and optical assembly industry veteran for over 16 years, Jaramillo was the director of sales at CVI Laser Optics (Albuquerque, New Mexico), before joining Alluxa. His optics background includes semiconductor, laser machining, industrial, life sciences, additive manufacturing, aerospace, and defense markets.

Jaramillo has a bachelor’s degree in physics with a concentration in optics from the University of New Mexico.

Read more at Alluxa

