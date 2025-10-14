Amy Campbell, Former CISA Official, Joins Intelligence and National Security Alliance as Senior Policy Manager

Amy Campbell has joined the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) as Senior Policy Manager, bringing with her nearly two decades of experience in national security policy, infrastructure protection, and interagency coordination. She announced the move in a post on LinkedIn.

Campbell most recently served at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) as the Designated Federal Officer for the Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council (CIPAC), where she led coordination efforts between federal, state, local, and private sector partners to strengthen the resilience of U.S. critical infrastructure.

Before joining CISA, Campbell spent six years with Partner Forces LLC, where she advanced from senior analyst to director, helping government clients develop strategies for risk management, security enhancement, and strengthening mission impact. Her earlier experience includes analytical and leadership roles with Strategic Operational Solutions and as a Legislative Analyst at the National Multifamily Housing Council.

Campbell began her career as a Legal Assistant at Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, gaining foundational experience in legal research, government relations, and policy analysis.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Miami University, where she studied Public Administration, Diplomacy and Foreign Affairs, and International Development.

