Amy Corcoran Becomes Director of Business Development at Alpha Omega

Amy Corcoran has taken on a new role as Director of Business Development at Alpha Omega, announcing the move on LinkedIn. Corcoran, a seasoned professional in strategic communications, government relations, and brand development, has built a career spanning both domestic and international markets, supporting high-profile organizations with marketing, public relations, and corporate engagement strategies.

Before stepping into her new position, Corcoran served as Director of Marketing and Communications at Alpha Omega, where she was responsible for building and executing the company’s brand strategy, leading internal and external communications, and supporting both growth and delivery teams with client-facing initiatives.

Prior to her tenure at Alpha Omega, Corcoran worked in international communications at Raytheon Technologies, where she developed cross-business marketing campaigns localized for international markets, supported change management communications, and enhanced RTX’s global presence through strategic engagement efforts. She also held multiple roles at Raytheon, including Manager of Employee Engagement and Communications Specialist, where she played a significant role in enterprise-wide strategic communications for 60,000+ employees.

Corcoran’s career has also included government relations, having served as Manager of Strategic Communications and Congressional Affairs at the Embassy of the State of Qatar, where she developed engagement strategies for diplomatic and business leaders, strengthening U.S.-Qatar relations on key policy issues. She also spent time working with Barbara Franklin Enterprises, an international consulting firm, leading marketing, media, and research initiatives.

With a Master’s degree in Global Security Studies from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor’s degree in Advertising and Business from the University of Florida, Corcoran brings a unique combination of expertise in communications, policy, and strategic brand management to her new role.