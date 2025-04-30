73.9 F
Analiese Wagner Takes on Role at Cambridge Global Advisor

By Matt Seldon
Analiese Wagner

Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA) has announced the addition of Analiese Wagner as a Senior Advisor.

Wagner brings a deep and diverse background in policy, economics, cyber strategy, and project management to the CGA team. Prior to joining CGA, Wagner served in multiple roles within the federal government and private sector. Most notably, she was a Policy Advisor — and later Acting Executive Secretary — at the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD).

Before her government service, Wagner was an Advisory Consultant and later Senior Consultant at Deloitte. Her experience in both strategic consulting and federal policy positions her to bridge public-private partnerships in the complex fields of cybersecurity and emerging technology.

Earlier in her career, Wagner also contributed to academic and research initiatives related to cybersecurity at the University of Chicago, where she served as a teaching assistant and research assistant for the Harris Cyber Policy Initiative. She also held roles at the University of Florida, helping foster civic engagement and leadership development.

Wagner earned her Master of Public Policy (MPP) from the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago, graduating with honors. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Florida.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

