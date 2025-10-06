Andrew Borene Set to Acquire Combat Robotics Company Focused on Military and Security Innovation

Andrew Borene, a longtime national security and intelligence leader and author at HSToday, has taken on a new role as President and CEO of a newly formed combat robotics company created to acquire ReconRobotics, Inc., the maker of more than 7,000 fielded “Throwbot” systems used by military, law enforcement, and public safety agencies worldwide.

Borene announced the move on LinkedIn. The new company will focus on the design, manufacture, and service of unmanned systems and robotics platforms for defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection customers across the U.S. and allied forces around the globe.

Borene brings extensive experience in defense, intelligence, and private-sector leadership. He previously served as Executive Director for Global Security and International Markets at Flashpoint, the world’s largest privately held threat intelligence firm, where he led global expansion and helped build partnerships between government and industry to counter hybrid threats. He will remain a senior advisor to Flashpoint’s leadership team in a part-time capacity.

Before joining Flashpoint, Borene held senior positions at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), where he helped lead interagency planning for counterterrorism operations spanning multiple continents. He also has extensive corporate experience, including leadership roles with IBM, Symantec, and LexisNexis, and previously served as CEO of Cipherloc (now SideChannel).

A U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran, Borene’s public service and industry leadership have earned him recognition, including the FBI Director’s Award and the ODNI Exceptional Achievement Award. He serves as a Senior Fellow at George Mason University’s National Security Institute and advises several organizations, such as the Atlantic Council, the Partnership for Peace Consortium, and the Special Operations Association of America.

With decades of experience at the intersection of defense technology, intelligence, and national security, Borene’s move into the robotics space marks a full-circle return – he previously served as Director of Corporate Development and Assistant General Counsel at ReconRobotics more than a decade ago. Now, as CEO of the company set to acquire them, he will lead the company’s efforts to expand its legacy of tactical innovation into new areas of military and homeland defense robotics.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)