Andrew McCarthy Sworn in as CISA’s New Chief of Staff

By Matt Seldon
December 8, 2025
Andrew McCarthy

Andrew McCarthy has officially taken on the role of Chief of Staff at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). In his new position, McCarthy will oversee the day-to-day operations and strategic direction of the agency, focusing on setting key policy goals and organizational priorities in the evolving field of cybersecurity and infrastructure protection.

Before stepping into his new role, McCarthy was a Senior Advisor for Cyber, Infrastructure, Risk, and Resilience (CIRR) at DHS’s Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans. McCarthy’s deep expertise in national security and intelligence policy also stems from his time at the National Intelligence Council within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, where he focused on the emerging technologies that shape today’s security landscape.

During his career in the intelligence community, he navigated numerous global and domestic challenges to national security, serving as a Senior Intelligence Analyst at the National Reconnaissance Office and a Strategic Communications Officer at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.

Additionally, McCarthy’s background includes work with a nonprofit research center specializing in disruptive technologies. A veteran of the United States Air Force, McCarthy continues to serve as an intelligence analyst in a reserve capacity. His educational background includes a degree from Old Dominion University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

