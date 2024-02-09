Andy McCann, formerly the Assistant Vice President of Global Sales Education at Cognizant, has assumed the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager at Deep Water Point & Associates. Announcing the transition on LinkedIn, McCann brings over five years of experience in leading sales training and coaching at Cognizant to his new position.

His diverse career includes a stint as VP at CSRA, now part of General Dynamics, where he oversaw business development in the defense sector. McCann also served as Senior VP at Dell Services Federal Government, leading sales, go-to-market strategies, and growth initiatives. Other notable roles include VP and Geographic Sales Leader at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and VP and Strategic Sales Executive at EDS Group.

Described as a passionate leader, McCann has consistently united teams to achieve enterprise-wide success. As a sales and business development executive, he played a pivotal role in growing, rebuilding, and transforming sales organizations, focusing on Cloud, Cyber, and Data Analytics. His teams achieved win rates exceeding 60%, delivering annual sales surpassing $2 billion.

In P&L roles, McCann enhanced client satisfaction, recruited and retained top-tier teams, acquired new clients, and consistently increased revenue. He oversaw a $300 million business unit P&L across 14 states, managing over 1,500 employees and achieving dynamic growth.

His impact on the industry and community earned McCann numerous accolades, including the Fed100 Award, Hewlett-Packard Sales Leader of the Year, and EDS Sales Professional of the Year. An industry thought leader, he has spoken at various events and contributed articles on sales growth, acquisition regulation, and business unit divestment.

Beyond his professional achievements, McCann is an active leader in the community, participating in industry and philanthropic organizations. He served as the Executive Chair for the 2013 American Heart Association Greater Washington Area Heart Walk, leading over 10,000 walkers and supporters to raise over $1.8 million. His involvement extends to organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project, the Tiger Woods Foundation, and the Catholic Youth Organization.

With his rich background and commitment to excellence, Andy McCann is poised to make significant contributions to Deep Water Point & Associates in his new leadership role.