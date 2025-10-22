spot_img
49.3 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
People on the Move

Angel Wang Joins Guidehouse as Partner, Bringing Nearly Two Decades of Federal Guidance Expertise

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Angel Wang

Guidehouse has announced that Angel Wang has joined the firm as a Partner in its Defense & Security segment, where she will focus on advancing the firm’s financial management transformation capabilities.

In her new role, Wang will lead efforts to expand AI-enabled audit readiness, operational efficiency, and data-driven financial oversight across the defense and federal landscape. With nearly 20 years of experience supporting agencies through modernization initiatives, she has built a reputation for helping government leaders, including CFOs, CDAOs, CIOs, and CTOs, adopt emerging technologies responsibly and effectively.

Before joining Guidehouse, Wang spent over a decade at Deloitte, where she served in multiple leadership roles, including Senior Manager and Chief of Staff.

Earlier in her career, Wang worked with KPMG US and Accenture, advising federal clients on operational efficiency and IT modernization. She began her career as an Operations Research Analyst at the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

Wang holds a Master of Science in Engineering Management and Systems Engineering from The George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Carnegie Mellon University.

“Angel’s track record in leading agencies through transformation and her deep expertise in emerging technologies is invaluable as we continue to expand our Defense & Security financial management capabilities,” said Ruba Elbasha, Partner and Defense & Security Financial Management Capability Leader at Guidehouse. “By bridging technical innovation with mission-driven outcomes, she will advance our ability to serve clients in their most complex modernization initiatives.”

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
Nirali Chawla Joins Guidehouse as Partner and U.S. Navy Technology Account Leader
Next article
Christine Hutchison Becomes New Vice President of Homeland Security Programs at InDev

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES