Angel Wang Joins Guidehouse as Partner, Bringing Nearly Two Decades of Federal Guidance Expertise

Guidehouse has announced that Angel Wang has joined the firm as a Partner in its Defense & Security segment, where she will focus on advancing the firm’s financial management transformation capabilities.

In her new role, Wang will lead efforts to expand AI-enabled audit readiness, operational efficiency, and data-driven financial oversight across the defense and federal landscape. With nearly 20 years of experience supporting agencies through modernization initiatives, she has built a reputation for helping government leaders, including CFOs, CDAOs, CIOs, and CTOs, adopt emerging technologies responsibly and effectively.

Before joining Guidehouse, Wang spent over a decade at Deloitte, where she served in multiple leadership roles, including Senior Manager and Chief of Staff.

Earlier in her career, Wang worked with KPMG US and Accenture, advising federal clients on operational efficiency and IT modernization. She began her career as an Operations Research Analyst at the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

Wang holds a Master of Science in Engineering Management and Systems Engineering from The George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Carnegie Mellon University.

“Angel’s track record in leading agencies through transformation and her deep expertise in emerging technologies is invaluable as we continue to expand our Defense & Security financial management capabilities,” said Ruba Elbasha, Partner and Defense & Security Financial Management Capability Leader at Guidehouse. “By bridging technical innovation with mission-driven outcomes, she will advance our ability to serve clients in their most complex modernization initiatives.”

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)