Angela Marie Silicato has officially joined the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) as Senior Advisor for Readiness and Integration, a move she announced on LinkedIn yesterday. The appointment marks another high-impact role in a career that spans more than two decades of service in defense intelligence, military operations, and national security policy.

Silicato steps into this senior NGA post with a uniquely qualified background that bridges operational intelligence, strategic planning, and global security issues. Prior to this transition, she served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for over 19 years, most recently as a Reserve Lieutenant Colonel and Division Chief of Analysis and Production for Headquarters Air Force A2/6.

Her civilian service is equally extensive, most recently culminating in more than 16 years with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). There, Silicato held a series of positions including Deputy Chief for Mission Integration with the China Mission Group, Chief of Strategy for the Asia Pacific Regional Center, and Deputy J25 for Strategy and Partner Engagement at U.S. Space Command. Her portfolio also includes time as a senior analyst on the President’s Daily Brief staff and roles supporting operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the broader Middle East.

Silicato’s deployment and fieldwork experience, including assignments in Kabul and Kandahar, give her a ground-level understanding of military and special operations intelligence needs. At the same time, her work liaising with the Joint Staff and managing strategic planning efforts at the DIA positioned her at the heart of U.S. defense policymaking. She also contributed to countering malign foreign influence campaigns and enhancing stability operations in high-threat regions.

In addition to her operational and policy credentials, Silicato brings a strong academic foundation in national security. She holds a Master’s in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College, a Master’s in Diplomacy from Norwich University (with a focus on international terrorism), and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Florida. She is also a graduate of the Air War College and a Joint Professional Military Education (JPME) program alumnus.

