Anna Anderson Appointed as Vice President of Business Development at SMS

Anna Anderson

SMS Data Products Group has announced the appointment of Anna Anderson as Vice President of Business Development. Anna started her tenure at SMS in 2012 as a Business Development Manager and brings extensive experience and a proven record of leading growth, capture, and customer success across the organization.

In her new role, Anna will lead SMS’ business development team as well as cultivate and build strategic partner alliances to help drive SMS’ growth. She will directly manage major and critical client accounts and oversee internal proposals and capture to position SMS for long-term success.

Anna’s outstanding business development performance has included numerous wins for some of SMS’ most significant programs in the U.S. Air Force and Army. Her efforts have advanced mission outcomes for customers while strengthening SMS’ competitive posture and partnerships.

“We are thrilled to elevate Anna Anderson to the position of Vice President of Business Development,” said Matt Rosecan, President and CEO of SMS. “Anna’s track record leading complex pursuits for the Air Force and Army, combined with her deep knowledge of our customers and team, makes her exceptionally qualified for this role. She embodies SMS’ values and will play a central role in our next chapter of growth.”

Before joining SMS, Anderson held several roles in business development and client management, including Account Executive at Celerity, Senior Account Representative at Softworld, and Business Development Manager at TechUSA Inc. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from George Mason University.

