Nginering has officially welcomed Anna Powell as its new Chief Operating Officer. Anna, a forward-thinking and award-winning executive, brings over two decades of experience in corporate operations and marketing within the technology sector, specifically focusing on government contracting.

Announcing her new role on LinkedIn, Powell expressed her excitement about joining the Nginering team, reuniting with colleague Rajiv Kadayam, and contributing to the company’s mission of advancing smart technology solutions for better government service delivery. “Joining Nginering and working with Rajiv again is a significant milestone in my career. I am thrilled to lead a team that is as passionate about innovation and excellence in government solutions as I am,” Powell stated.

Nginering is recognized for its pioneering work in government contracting, employing smart technologies to drive substantial change within public services. As COO, Powell will oversee the strategic direction of the company’s operations, spearheading efforts to enhance service delivery through innovative solutions.

Reflecting on her departure from REI Systems, where she previously worked, Powell described her experience as invaluable and expressed gratitude for the opportunities to grow professionally. “Departing from REI Systems was bittersweet. I learned so much and will always be grateful for the experience,” she noted.

In her new role, Powell is committed to leveraging her comprehensive skill set, which includes business acumen, strategic vision, and technical knowledge, to propel Nginering towards new heights of success and to continue delivering impactful solutions that matter to government operations.