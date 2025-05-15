65.6 F
People on the Move

Anya Nair Takes on Research Intern Role at Traverse Project

Anya Nair

Anya Nair has joined the Traverse Project as a Research Intern, according to a recent update shared via LinkedIn. Nair began the internship in May 2025 and brings a range of policy, research, and advocacy experience to the role.

Nair’s background includes several internships focused on law, policy, and nonprofit work. Most recently, Nair served as a Research and Policy Intern with the National Legal Aid & Defender Association in Washington, D.C., where responsibilities included supporting nonprofit legal initiatives and contributing to policy research. Earlier in 2024, Nair worked as a Legal Intern in the Pro-Bono Office at The Center for Family Justice, conducting legal research and supporting work related to family law.

In addition to policy-oriented experience, Nair has held leadership and entrepreneurial roles. As the founder of Vintage Breakout, Nair has operated a small business offering affordable secondhand and vintage fashion in New York City and Washington, D.C., with a mission focused on ethical fashion and consumer inclusivity.

Nair’s prior involvement in public service includes being one of the first two student representatives elected to serve on the Westport Board of Education, a role that involved communicating student perspectives to district leadership. Nair has also held a communications and marketing internship with Akhil Bhartiya Netrahin Sangh in New Delhi and completed a procurement internship at Yale University focused on business operations and diversity in contracting.

Nair is currently an undergraduate student at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs, majoring in international relations.

