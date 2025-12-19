Army Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd Nominated to Lead National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command

President Donald Trump formally nominated Army Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd to lead the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command in a dual-hatted capacity, the Defense Department said Thursday.

The signals intelligence titan and combatant command have been without a permanent leader for months, after far-right activist Laura Loomer pushed for the firing of previous leader, Gen. Timothy Haugh, in April. Since then, Lt. Gen. William Hartman has led the agency in an acting capacity.

Rudd, the current deputy director for Indo-Pacific Command, appears to not have previously held a military cybersecurity position, though a person familiar with his nomination said his background in a global region that includes China would align with U.S. goals to counter Chinese cyber threats.

