ASRC Federal has announced that David Yang has joined the company as vice president of business development for the company’s Civilian & Health operating group. Yang brings more than 30 years of expertise in federal IT to his new role and is recognized for building high-performing teams and forging relationships with key stakeholders across federal and defense markets.

Yang has extensive expertise in business development, strategic planning and pipeline management. As senior vice president for business development at ICF, Yang led strategic growth initiatives for the company’s $525M Technology Modernization portfolio, driving pipeline development and securing significant federal contracts.

Yang is a thought leader in technology modernization and national security. He was selected in 2025 as an Engage National Security 100 awardee for driving innovation, transparency and collaboration across the National Security sector, including DHS and the State Department. He also received the 2025 Ignite Digital Transformation Award and the Elite Titan Award from the Asian American Chamber of Commerce.

“David is an important addition to drive our federal civilian business forward in today’s evolving landscape,” said Sanjay Sardar, Civilian and Health group president. “His industry knowledge, leadership, extensive network and proven track record speak volumes, and we are happy to have him on our team.”

Yang serves on multiple industry advisory boards and holds a Master’s degree from the University of Baltimore and a Graduate Certificate in Public Policy from the University of Maryland.