ASRC Federal has announced that Ann Stevens has joined as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer.

Stevens will spearhead the refinement and progression of the company’s enterprise strategy across all parts of the business, working closely with senior leadership across the organization. She will be responsible for ensuring clear alignment across ASRC Federal’s customer-focused operating groups, enterprise technology investments and communications strategies as they support critical challenges and changing customer needs. In this role, she will also oversee the enterprise program management and process excellence functions to foster greater collaboration, knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement throughout the business.

Stevens joins ASRC Federal after more than 20 years at Boeing where she led programs and teams across the federal defense and civilian government markets. Most recently, she led an organization of more than 3,000 professionals delivering mission solutions for customers in the national defense and security domains, from undersea to space.

“Ann brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and strategic insight to ASRC Federal during a time of significant opportunity and innovation at our company,” said Jennifer Felix, president & CEO of ASRC Federal. “Her expertise will be instrumental in supporting the evolving needs of our federal customers and securing a bright and enduring future for our Alaska Native shareholders.”

Stevens’ reputation for solving complex technical challenges and leveraging unique capabilities will help ASRC Federal continue to differentiate and drive growth across the enterprise.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining ASRC Federal, and I am both proud and humbled to play a part in shaping the future here. I am inspired by Jennifer Felix’s vision and the incredible team behind her,” Stevens said.