People on the Move

Assistant Director for Stakeholder Engagement of CISA Alaina Clark Announces Departure

Alaina Clark

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is undergoing significant leadership changes as Alaina Clark, the Assistant Director for Stakeholder Engagement, has announced her departure. Clark, who has been a dedicated leader at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) since 2010, is recognized for her instrumental role in building and enhancing CISA’s partnership programs with the private sector and other key stakeholders.

During her tenure, Clark’s efforts have been pivotal in advancing CISA’s mission to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure. Her leadership in stakeholder engagement has fostered strong relationships between the agency and various private sector entities, enabling collaborative efforts to enhance cybersecurity and infrastructure resilience across the country.

Clark’s departure marks a notable transition for CISA as the agency continues to navigate the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats and infrastructure challenges. Her contributions have left a lasting impact on CISA’s approach to stakeholder engagement and partnership development, ensuring that the agency remains well-equipped to address the complex security needs of the nation.

As CISA moves forward, the agency will look to build on the foundation laid by Clark, continuing to strengthen its partnerships and engagement strategies to safeguard critical infrastructure and improve national resilience against cyber threats. Clark’s departure is a reminder of the critical importance of strong leadership and collaboration in the ongoing effort to protect the nation’s security infrastructure.

