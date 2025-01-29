Austin Gould Becomes President of Gould Strategic Solutions

Austin Gould, a seasoned homeland security and defense expert, has been appointed President of Gould Strategic Solutions, where he will leverage more than three decades of experience in aviation and maritime security, cybersecurity, government acquisitions, and inter-agency coordination. With a distinguished career at both the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the U.S. Coast Guard, Gould has played a central role in shaping national security policies, integrating emerging technologies, and leading high-stakes operational strategy.

From January 2022 to August 2024, Gould held the position of Acting Executive Assistant Administrator for Operations Support, where he oversaw intelligence analysis, transportation security threats, and TSA’s enrollment, vetting, and credentialing programs. His responsibilities extended to multimodal security policy development, cybersecurity coordination, and inter-agency research and development efforts, strengthening TSA’s intelligence-driven approach to national security challenges.

Gould also served as TSA’s Assistant Administrator for Requirements and Capabilities Analysis (RCA), a position in which he was responsible for enhancing TSA’s operational capabilities through risk analysis, research and development, and cutting-edge security technology deployment. His leadership influenced advancements in biometric identity management, on-person and baggage screening, and machine-learning algorithms for prohibited item detection. These efforts had a direct impact on TSA’s 50,000 officers across 450 airports nationwide, ensuring security procedures remained effective, inclusive, and technologically advanced.

Gould served as Acting Executive Director for Strategy, Policy Coordination, and Innovation at TSA, where he was responsible for guiding the agency’s $9.7 billion budget request. His work involved enterprise risk management, inter-agency policy alignment, and major national security initiatives, including Real ID implementation, counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) authorities, and security rulemaking. He also led TSA’s Enterprise Innovation Program, promoting technological and procedural advancements to improve security effectiveness.

Before joining TSA in 2018, Gould completed a 30-year career in the U.S. Coast Guard, rising to the rank of Captain. His extensive Coast Guard experience in maritime security, operational strategy, and interagency coordination provided him with a deep understanding of national security threats and the complexities of homeland security policy implementation.

Gould is a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Government, and holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and International Business from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

In addition to his role at Gould Strategic Solutions, Gould serves on the Government Technology & Services Coalition’s (GTSC) Board of Strategic Advisors, where he contributes his expertise in homeland security policy, aviation and maritime risk mitigation, and cybersecurity strategy. His role on the board reflects his ongoing commitment to shaping national security priorities and advising on emerging threats.