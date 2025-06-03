Avery Alpha has announced her departure from public service after nearly 20 years working across some of the nation’s most critical intelligence and policy institutions. Most recently serving as Principal Deputy Under Secretary and Acting Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security, Alpha shared the news on LinkedIn as she prepares for a new chapter in the private sector.

“The time has come for me to wrap up this chapter of government service,” Alpha wrote, reflecting on a career that spanned the CIA, White House, State Department, and DHS. “After nearly 20 years… I am grateful for the opportunity to tackle our nation’s toughest challenges across economic security, cyber security, and counterterrorism, alongside such impressive and devoted colleagues.”

Alpha’s government service began at the Central Intelligence Agency, where she worked as an intelligence analyst. She later served overseas as a Foreign Service Officer during the height of the Arab Spring, where she remained in Cairo to help rebuild the U.S.-Egypt strategic partnership during a time of extraordinary regional volatility.

From there, Alpha joined the White House as Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council and later as Chief of Staff and Senior Policy Advisor to the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism.

While Alpha hasn’t yet disclosed her next move, she hinted at upcoming plans: “I look forward to starting a new chapter in the private sector soon.”

