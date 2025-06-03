72.3 F
Avery Alpha Departs DHS After Two Decades of National Security Leadership

By Matt Seldon
Avery Alpha

Avery Alpha has announced her departure from public service after nearly 20 years working across some of the nation’s most critical intelligence and policy institutions. Most recently serving as Principal Deputy Under Secretary and Acting Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security, Alpha shared the news on LinkedIn as she prepares for a new chapter in the private sector.

“The time has come for me to wrap up this chapter of government service,” Alpha wrote, reflecting on a career that spanned the CIA, White House, State Department, and DHS. “After nearly 20 years… I am grateful for the opportunity to tackle our nation’s toughest challenges across economic security, cyber security, and counterterrorism, alongside such impressive and devoted colleagues.”

Alpha’s government service began at the Central Intelligence Agency, where she worked as an intelligence analyst. She later served overseas as a Foreign Service Officer during the height of the Arab Spring, where she remained in Cairo to help rebuild the U.S.-Egypt strategic partnership during a time of extraordinary regional volatility.

From there, Alpha joined the White House as Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council and later as Chief of Staff and Senior Policy Advisor to the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism.

While Alpha hasn’t yet disclosed her next move, she hinted at upcoming plans: “I look forward to starting a new chapter in the private sector soon.”

HSToday will continue to follow Alpha’s transition.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

