Babel Street has announced the appointment of Benji Hutchinson as its new Chief Executive Officer. The company shared the news in a press release yesterday, citing Hutchinson’s deep background in artificial intelligence, biometrics, and national security technology as a key asset for guiding Babel Street’s continued growth. He succeeds Michael Southworth, who is departing to pursue a new executive opportunity

“It’s an honor to lead Babel Street as we build on our momentum and continue to deliver trusted data, analytics, and insights to our customers,” said Benji Hutchinson, CEO of Babel Street. “We’re entering an exciting new chapter, and I’m proud to work alongside such a talented team to help our customers and partners make smarter decisions, reduce risk, and protect what matters most. I’m grateful to Michael Southworth for his leadership and the strong foundation he’s helped create.”

Hutchinson joined Babel Street in October 2024 as Chief Revenue Officer and brings over 23 years of experience across the public and private sectors. Prior to this role, he held leadership positions at companies such as Paravision, Rank One Computing, NEC National Security Systems, and IDEMIA.

His expertise spans artificial intelligence, biometrics, computer vision, and identity solutions, particularly within national security and law enforcement contexts. Hutchinson also serves on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC), where he contributes to shaping AI policy for law enforcement applications.

He holds a master’s degree in International Commerce from the Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce, an M.A. in French Language and Literature, and has completed executive programs at Harvard Business School and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)