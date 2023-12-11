Bank of America Executive Joins FS-ISAC as Chief Information Security Officer

FS-ISAC, the member-driven, not-for-profit organization that advances cybersecurity and resilience in the global financial system, today announced the appointment of John Denning as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Denning’s appointment will be effective as of 1 January, 2024.

Denning joins FS-ISAC from Bank of America, where he spent thirteen years; 11 years within Global Information Security. His most recent role within the Bank was Global Compliance and Operational Risk Executive responsible for second line of defense for Global Markets Technology, Global Markets Operational Technology and Global Banking Technology, focusing on risk identification and reduction. He also served as Senior Vice President of Cyber Crime Prevention, Identity and Access Management and lead the Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence team. Prior to Bank of America, John held roles as the Director of External Affairs for the US Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Cybersecurity and Communication and spent eleven years as a congressional staff member focused on cybersecurity, telecommunications and critical infrastructure protection.

“At my core, I believe information sharing is foundational to protecting our financial infrastructure from ever-changing cyber threats,” said Denning. “I am proud to be joining the leading cyber intelligence sharing organization for the financial services sector and look forward to contributing to this important mission.”

Read the rest of the story at FS-ISAC, here.