Barbara Humpton Joins USA Rare Earth as CEO

Barbara Humpton has been named Chief Executive Officer of USA Rare Earth, Inc., taking on leadership of a company at the center of efforts to strengthen the U.S. rare earth mineral and magnet supply chain. She announced the move on LinkedIn, calling it a pivotal moment for both the company and the industry.

Humpton brings decades of leadership experience from the defense, technology, and infrastructure sectors. Most recently, she served as U.S. CEO of Siemens, where she led operations across electrification, automation, and digitalization. Before that, she was President and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, overseeing federal programs in energy, infrastructure modernization, and national security.

Her earlier career included senior roles at Booz Allen Hamilton and Lockheed Martin, where she managed programs in homeland security, biometrics, border protection, and critical infrastructure.

Humpton also serves on the boards of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose, and the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. Her background reflects a career-long focus on missions tied to national and global security.

“Barbara is an established global leader in the areas that matter to us, including critical infrastructure, technology and strategic national defense, and brings years of experience engaging with government entities,” Michael Blitzer, chairman of USA Rare Earth, said.

