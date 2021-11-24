Biden to Nominate Shalanda Young to Lead OMB

President Biden today announced his intent to nominate Shalanda Young as Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Nani Coloretti as Deputy Director. President Biden made the announcement in a video here.

Both Young and Coloretti have been confirmed by the Senate in the past. If they are confirmed again, OMB would be led by two history-making women of color who are experienced and highly qualified. Young, who has served as Acting Director since being confirmed as Deputy Director by the Senate in a bipartisan 63-37 vote on March 23, 2021, would be the first Black woman to lead OMB. Coloretti would be one of the highest-ranking Asian American, Native Hawaiians, or Pacific Islanders serving in government.

Shalanda Young, Director, Office of Management and Budget

Shalanda Young is the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget, having been confirmed by the Senate in a bipartisan vote as the agency’s Deputy Director in March. As Acting Director, she serves as a senior advisor to President Biden and plays a critical role in implementing the President’s vision across the Executive Branch.

Previously, Young served as Clerk and Staff Director for the House Appropriations Committee, where she oversaw the $1.3 trillion annual appropriations bills, necessary disaster aid, and major aspects of COVID-19 related spending. She also served as the Deputy Staff Director, Professional Staff Member, and other roles on the Committee. Young started her career as a Presidential Management Fellow at the National Institute of Health.

A native of southern Louisiana, Young holds a Master’s Degree from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Loyola University New Orleans. She lives in Washington, DC with her family, including her newborn daughter Charlie.

Nani A. Coloretti, Deputy Director, Office of Management and Budget

Nani A. Coloretti has led public, private and non-profit organizations to achieve outstanding results, with a focus on increasing opportunity for all. She is currently a Senior Vice President at the Urban Institute, an independent policy research organization and think tank dedicated to using evidence, insight, and analysis to advance upward mobility, equity, and shared prosperity all Americans.

Coloretti’s federal government service includes deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Assistant Secretary for Management and Acting CFO of U.S. Department of the Treasury, and Acting COO of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Before joining the Obama Administration in 2009, she served as Policy and Budget Director for San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom. Her prior experience includes work in San Francisco to improve the lives of children, youth, and families; program examiner and Presidential Management Fellow in the Office of Management and Budget and work on the State of Hawaii budget. Ms. Coloretti currently serves as an independent director on the board of the Bank of the West. She is a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration, Strategic Advisor to Government Executives with the Partnership for Public Services, and has been independently recognized for innovation and leadership, receiving the UC Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy Special Award for Policy Innovation, the Public Policy and International Affairs (PPIA) Alumni Achievement Award and the National Public Service award.

She holds a BA in economics and communications from the University of Pennsylvania and an MPP from the University of California, Berkeley. She was raised in Hawaii and currently lives in Bethesda, Maryland with her husband and together they have a son in college.