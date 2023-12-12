BlackBerry Names Cybersecurity Chief CEO, Confirms Plan to Separate IoT and Cybersecurity Businesses

BlackBerry Ltd. said Monday it has named John J. Giamatteo, head of its cybersecurity business since October of 2021, as its new chief executive, effective immediately.
Giamatteo, who has previously worked at McAfee and internet and mobile-security provider AVG Technologies, will replace Richard Lynch, who was interim CEO since Nov. 4, when former Chief Executive John Chen announced plans to retire.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company also said it still plans to separate its Internet of Things and cybersecurity divisions into standalone businesses, but would no longer pursue a subsidiary initial public offering of the IoT business.
Read the rest of the story at MarketWatch, here.