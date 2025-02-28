Board of Police Commissioners Appoint Matthew Barragan Inspector General for LAPD

Following a unanimous decision, the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners (BOPC) announced the appointment of Matthew Barragan as the Inspector General for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mr. Barragan has served as an Assistant United States Attorney since 2017. “We are excited to have someone of his caliber join our team and we look forward to his service in this role,” said Dr. Erroll G. Southers, President of the BOPC. “Mr. Barragan is a dedicated public servant who brings a breadth of experience representing the people of the Central District in civil rights matters.”

The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is an independent entity charged with providing civilian oversight of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The OIG supports the BOPC – a five-member civilian panel that acts as the head of the LAPD – and the public by providing information and analysis regarding the conduct and performance of the LAPD. The OIG is commonly referred to as the “eyes and ears” of the BOPC.

“I am honored and excited to be appointed as the next Inspector General of the Los Angeles Police Department. I look forward to working with the Department and connecting with community members to increase accountability and trust between Angelenos and their police department,” said Barragan.

“In his new role, he will continue to protect the rights of all Angelenos, while also ensuring that all officers are treated fairly. I look forward to seeing his authentic and thoughtful leadership in action,” said Rasha Gerges Shields, Vice President of the Los Angeles BOPC.

The Board of Police Commissioners serves as the head of the LAPD, functioning like a corporate board of directors, setting policies for the Department and overseeing its operations. The Board works in conjunction with the Chief of Police, who acts as a chief executive officer and reports to the Board.