Bob Jensen has been named President of the newly established Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA). This significant appointment was announced by Jensen himself on LinkedIn, where he expressed his excitement about the launch of the association.

“Thrilled that we can announce the launch of our new association – the Emergency Management External Affairs Association. Can’t think of a better time than now to share the expertise of so many external affairs practitioners who have and are working to provide critical information to all key stakeholders before, during, and after disasters. With a rising number of weather-related disasters and increasing threats to communities by natural hazards coupled with an explosion of new communication channels, it’s more important than ever to continue to support our EA colleagues,” Jensen stated.

The EMEAA aims to bring together professionals in external affairs to enhance the sharing of critical information and best practices during emergencies. The association’s creation comes at a pivotal time, given the increasing frequency and severity of weather-related disasters and other natural hazards. The proliferation of new communication channels also underscores the need for a unified approach to emergency management communications.

Bob Jensen brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He is a senior strategy, risk, crisis and disaster management, and communications executive with extensive leadership experience at both national and international levels. Known for his effective leadership and management skills, Jensen has led global teams of up to 2,500 individuals across various disciplines and locations. He has managed multi-million dollar operational budgets and directed large-scale projects from conception to completion.

Jensen’s impressive career includes four deployments to combat zones and leadership roles in communication efforts for major disaster responses such as Hurricanes Ike and Sandy, the 2010 Haiti earthquake, and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. He is internationally recognized for his expertise in crisis and disaster response communications, risk, and crisis management. Jensen has also consulted with foreign governments and major global corporations and has presented extensively at conferences worldwide.

In addition to his new role at EMEAA, Bob Jensen continues to serve as the Senior Managing Director at Strat3 LLC, where he provides strategic advice and crisis management solutions to clients globally.

The establishment of the EMEAA marks a significant step forward in enhancing the capabilities and support available to external affairs professionals. Under Jensen’s leadership, the association is poised to make substantial contributions to the field of emergency management, ensuring that critical information reaches key stakeholders efficiently and effectively during times of crisis.