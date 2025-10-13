Brad Belzak Sworn in as Commissioner of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission

Brad Belzak, a longtime homeland security and defense policy expert, has been officially sworn in as a Commissioner of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC), the independent oversight agency responsible for ensuring the safety, accountability, and regulatory compliance of the Metrorail system serving Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Belzak, who was confirmed by the Council of the District of Columbia and sworn in by the Mayor’s Office of Talent and Appointments, shared news of his appointment in a post reflecting his commitment to public service and community safety. “I’m deeply grateful to Mayor Muriel Bowser for her confidence in me and the opportunity to continue giving back to the community I have called home for 24 years,” he wrote.

Belzak brings more than two decades of national security, defense, and policy leadership to the Commission. Currently, he serves as Senior Director at Strider Technologies, a strategic intelligence company that helps industry, government, and academia safeguard innovation and supply chains from state-sponsored threats.

Before joining Strider, Belzak held senior leadership roles across the Department of Defense (DoD) and Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM). At the DoD, he served as Director for Homeland Defense Integration within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. In that role, he directed policy coordination for North American security crises, including leading the U.S. response to the Chinese surveillance balloon incident, and advanced the integration of AI, drone detection, and space-based technologies into defense operations.

Belzak also has extensive experience in homeland security oversight and governance. He previously chaired the District of Columbia Homeland Security Commission, where he led efforts to strengthen preparedness, assess security risks, and advise city leadership on resilience and emergency management priorities.

Earlier in his career, Belzak held roles at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, FEMA, and several consulting and advisory firms supporting national security initiatives.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Security and Resilience Studies from Northeastern University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and International Relations from Elon University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)