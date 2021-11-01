Bradley Saull Joins Dell Technologies

Bradley Saull has joined the federal team at Dell Technologies.

Saull has over fifteen years of experience in the business of government and public policy issues, including as Vice President for Civilian Agencies at the Professional Services Council and Management Advisor for the House Committee on Homeland Security. He has led and coordinated numerous federal acquisition training programs in a “Reverse Industry Day” format where industry shares acquisition lifecycle perspectives on topics such as the company bid/no bid decision, innovation and contract administration post award.

Saull has also worked for Deloitte in various roles formulating and executing business development plans as well as client delivery. Prior to Deloitte, Bradley was the Deputy White House Liaison at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security where he managed the political appointee process including interviewing and recommending candidates for vacant political positions within the Department. In addition to personnel, he worked within the interagency to communicate policy issues, strategic messages, grant announcements, and the implementation of Homeland and National Security Presidential Directives. He has also served at the U.S. Department of Justice and held various positions in state government in Ohio.

Saull received his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration degree from The Ohio State University.

In his new role as Federal Civilian Market Strategist for Dell, Saull will work with government customers and GovCon partners to help adopt outcome focused solutions.

“I plan to continue to be involved in various associations and organizations that help demonstrate the value of government contractors working alongside government employees to achieve better results for America, and helping government agencies become smarter buyers,” said Saull.